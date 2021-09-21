x
Mariners beat Athletics 5-2 to stay in AL wild-card chase

The M's remain 3 back in the wild card
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Jake Bauers slides home safe on a throwing error by Paul Blackburn as Oakland Athletics' Yan Gomes applies the tag during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marco Gonzales pitched six uneven innings and won his eighth straight decision, and the Seattle Mariners beat Oakland 5-2 to move into a tie with the Athletics in a matchup of wild-card contenders.

J.P. Crawford homered in the ninth inning and had three hits along with some spectacular glovework.   Kyle Seager doubled twice, and Dylan Moore added a two-run triple as Seattle won its second straight against the A’s.

Both teams are three games behind the Blue Jays in the race for the second AL wild card.

 