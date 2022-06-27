Mariners-Angels benches-clearing brawl leads to 12 suspensions

The benches-clearing incident from Sunday's game at Angel Stadium led to a dozen suspensions, with three of the Mariners' top hitters among those disciplined.

SEATTLE — Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced 12 players and staff members have been suspended as a result of Sunday's benches-clearing incident between the Los Angeles Angels and the Mariners.

Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker, who was hit by a pitch and sparked the incident after taking steps toward the Angels' dugout, was issued a seven-game suspension. Shortstop J.P. Crawford, who was seen throwing punches on the game broadcast during the melee, received a five-game suspension. Outfielder Julio Rodriguez also was given a two-game suspension.

Nine members of the Angels also were suspended, including five members of the coaching staff. Interim manager Phil Nevin received the stiffest punishment of the lot, getting a 10-game suspension after pitcher Andrew Wantz threw a pitch behind Rodriguez's head in the first inning and hit Winker with a pitch in the second inning. Wantz got three games, while injured Angels infielder Anthony Rendon got five games after he appeared to strike Winker in the face after the two teams came together near Los Angeles' dugout.

All punishments are eligible to be appealed, and players would be allowed to take the field while the appeal process plays out.

An 18-minute delay resulted from the on-field melee, and six players along with both managers were ejected after the dust settled in Anaheim. Mariners manager Scott Servais was not among those disciplined for the incident.

Winker also drew the ire of the crowd as he appeared to raise two middle fingers to the fans above the Mariners' dugout as he returned from the field. Winker told reporters after the game his only apologies were to all those spectators who attended Sunday's game.

“The only thing I’m going to apologize for is flipping the fans off,” Winker said. “That’s it. As fans, they’re spending their hard-earned money to come watch us play a game, and they didn’t deserve that, so I apologize to the fans, especially the women and children.”

Winker added Monday while speaking to reporters that he believes the incident could have been avoided if the Angels' dugout hadn't antagonized the outfielder.

Winker to the media said the brawl was instigated by the Angels and premeditated. "I don't like them throwing at Julio."



"They throw him out and it stops. If he hits me and they eject him, I go to 1B. If the guy in the cast and their manager don't talk, I go to 1B." — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) June 28, 2022