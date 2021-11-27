Mariners acquire All-Star 2B Adam Frazier from San Diego

Frazier was a Gold Glove Finalist (second base) in 2019 & 2020.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the San Diego Padres in exchange for two minor leaguers.

The trade addresses one of Seattle’s biggest needs entering the offseason, finding a middle infielder to pair with shortstop J.P. Crawford. But Frazier’s versatility allows Seattle to still be aggressive with other possible moves should another middle infielder become available.

Frazier, 29, hit .305 (176x577) with 83 runs scored, 36 doubles, 5 triples, 5 home runs, 43 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 48 walks in 155 games with Pittsburgh (98 G) and San Diego (57 G) during the 2021 season. Overall, he ranked among league leaders at second base in nearly every offensive category, including batting average (1st, .305), hits (2nd, 176), on-base percentage (3rd, .368), doubles (5th, 36), walks (7th, 48) and stolen bases (8th, 10).

Frazier was selected to his first career All-Star team in 2021 and was named as a National League Gold Glove Finalist (second base) in 2019 & 2020.