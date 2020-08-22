Lewis, Margevicius lead Mariners past Rangers 7-4

Lewis hits 6th HR

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Kyle Lewis hit a solo home run, former waiver wire pickup Nick Margevicius matched his career high with seven strikeouts and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 7-4.

The Mariners scored four times in the first inning and Lewis homered in the second for a 5-0 lead. Lewis also displayed patience at the plate, scoring two of his three runs following walks.

Margevicius, acquired by the Mariners in January after he was cut by the Padres, earned his first win for Seattle after entering the starting rotation due to injury. He struck out two batters in each of the first three innings.