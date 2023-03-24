Here are the NCAA Women's tournament games playing at Climate Pledge Arena

The Sweet 16 kicks off at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Friday. Here's a look at the schedule, ticket availability and ways to watch.

SEATTLE — Sixteen teams are still dancing in the 2023 NCAA women's basketball tournament.

The Sweet 16 kicks off at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Friday. Here's a look at the participating teams, schedule, tickets and ways to watch.

Who's playing?

Friday's games (all games in bold will be held in Seattle)

No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 9 Miami at 11:30 a.m.

No. 2 Utah vs. No. 3 LSU at 2 p.m.

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 6 Colorado at 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 8 Ole Miss at 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 3 Notre Dame at 11:30 a.m.

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 4 UCLA at 2 p.m.

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Ohio State at 4 p.m.

No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 4 Tennessee at 6:30 p.m.

The tournament will continue in Seattle with the Elite 8 on Sunday and Monday, then the Final Four begins on March 31 in Dallas.

Changes in the format this year

For the first time, the NCAA is splitting its regionals between two locations — the other site is Greenville, South Carolina — instead of the typical four-host format.

Players to watch

Cashmere, Washington's own Hailey Van Lith will be playing close to home for the Louisville Cardinals. Van Lith, a guard, scored 21 points in the last round of the tournament to beat Texas 73-51.

Van Lith made headlines for what happened after that game. She can be seen having a lengthy post-game conversation with Texas' Sonya Morris in the handshake line.

What was said on either end has not been confirmed, but Van Lith told the press that she has no hard feelings after the exchange.

Hailey Van Lith had this to say after her postgame exchange with Texas’ Sonya Morris. pic.twitter.com/792V24w6NV — ESPN (@espn) March 21, 2023

Basketball fans won't want to miss the opportunity to see phenom Caitlin Clark, a guard for the University of Iowa.

Clark has 10 triple-doubles under her belt, the most in Big 10 history for men's and women's teams. She was awarded ESPN’s Midseason National Player of the Year among many other accomplishments. Clark scored 22 points on Sunday in Iowa’s 74-66 win over 10th-seeded Georgia.

And for the No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies, 6-foot-6 Senior Elizabeth Kitley has performed well in the tournament so far. The two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year had 14 points and 14 rebounds against South Dakota State. The Hokies won 72-60.

Tickets for the Seattle games

Tickets start at $34 for Friday's games and $23 for the games on Saturday and Sunday. To buy tickets, click here.

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday sessions are valid for both games. Exit and re-entry are not permitted.

Fans at Climate Pledge are permitted to bring one clear bag or a small purse. For more arena guidelines, click here.

How to watch from home

Fans can catch the women's NCAA Tournament games on ESPN, ABC and ESPN 2. The Sweet 16 matchups will also be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.