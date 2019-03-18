The Seattle Mariners arrived safely in Japan last week, but a couple M's starters are still back in Peoria.

Kyle Seager is rehabbing his injured wrist while Mallex Smith is recovering from an elbow injury.

Mallex Smith had a breakout season in 2017, setting career highs in batting average, triples, runs, RBI and stolen bases for the Rays. In November, the Mariners and Rays announced a five-player trade that sent Smith to the Mariners and Mike Zunino and Guillermo Heredia to the Rays.

After a great year in Tampa, it's been a tough spring for Smith. An untimely elbow injury kept him sidelined for much of the spring, but this week he was cleared to get back on the field for workouts.

Smith is hungry to play again and to also prove all the Mariners critics wrong.

"They are talking about a rebuild season, not expecting much, but for us, to appreciate the days and clear out all the noise, you just need to take advantage of the moments every day and show up to the field and get your work in," said Smith.



Raised in a family with track athletes, Smith will be in the running to be the stolen base champ this season. Smith was third best in the majors last season with 40 stolen bases.

"If I'm a step faster than the next guy, then I may beat out that ground ball instead of being thrown out, and now that's a man on first with a potential to steal versus one out and a completely different situation, so yes, speed is very important to the game, it can change the complete dynamic of the game," said Smith.



One dynamic Mallex doesn't think will help the Mariners is the new look at T-Mobile Park.

Smith was asked by another reporter if he thinks if the pink at the park will help them win.

"You think changing the color to pink is going to help the mojo, that's an interesting thought, I'm not saying, just, that's an interesting way of thinking, that's all," he said.



Smith plans to spend another week in Arizona and then he hopes to join the Mariners back in Seattle for a couple of practice games on the March 25 and 26 and then get ready for the home opener against the Boston Red Sox on March 28.