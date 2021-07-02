Loyd has late burst to help Storm hold off Dream, 91-88

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Sue Bird had 15 points, Jewell Loyd scored four of her 10 points in the final 38 seconds and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 91-88.
The Storm got balanced scoring with seven players scoring eight points or more. Seattle's bench scored 39 points on a night where Breanna Stewart only shot 2-of-11 from the field.
Loyd’s tip shot at 37.7 seconds gave the Storm an 89-86 lead and her driving layup with 6.1 seconds left capped the scoring. Bird had a pair of 3-pointers in the final four minutes for Seattle, which stayed tied with the Las Vegas Aces atop the WNBA standings. Courtney Williams had 20 points for the Dream.