Loyd has late burst to help Storm hold off Dream, 91-88

Sue Bird leads Seattle with 15 points

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Sue Bird had 15 points, Jewell Loyd scored four of her 10 points in the final 38 seconds and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 91-88.

The Storm got balanced scoring with seven players scoring eight points or more. Seattle's bench scored 39 points on a night where Breanna Stewart only shot 2-of-11 from the field.