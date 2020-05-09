x
Jewell Loyd hits 3-pointer at buzzer, Storm top Sparks 90-89

Stunning finish keeps the Storm in 1st place
Credit: AP
Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) drives to the basket in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Jewell Loyd made a 3-pointer off an inbounds pass with 0.8 seconds left to give the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm a 90-89 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Riquna Williams was left alone under the basket and was fouled by Breanna Stewart before making two free throws with under a second left. Seattle advanced the ball to mid-court and Sue Bird delivered the winning assist to Loyd in the corner.

Loyd finished with 25 points, going 2 of 7 from distance. Candace Parker had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Los Angeles.