Jewell Loyd hits 3-pointer at buzzer, Storm top Sparks 90-89

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Jewell Loyd made a 3-pointer off an inbounds pass with 0.8 seconds left to give the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm a 90-89 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Riquna Williams was left alone under the basket and was fouled by Breanna Stewart before making two free throws with under a second left. Seattle advanced the ball to mid-court and Sue Bird delivered the winning assist to Loyd in the corner.