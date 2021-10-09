Rankings: These are the Top 50 NHL players heading into the 2021-22 season

Locked On NHL podcast local hosts voted and ranked their top 50 NHL players heading into next season. Who's too high and who's too low?

NEW YORK — The complete Locked On NHL Top 50 player rankings for the upcoming 2021-22 season are here!

These ranking were voted on by all Locked On NHL local team experts as we look ahead to the NHL season beginning next month.

There were a total of five teams tied for the most players in the Locked On NHL Top 50 with four total players: Toronto, Boston, Vegas, Tampa and Colorado.

Meanwhile, there were EIGHT teams not represented in the NHL Top 50 players at all including Detroit, Anaheim, Columbus, Arizona, Los Angeles, Ottawa, Philadelphia and San Jose.

Check out our rankings below and give us your thoughts on who's too high, who's too low and who should have made the cut!

SUBSCRIBE to the Locked On NHL podcast and hear the reactions to the NHL Top 50 rankings starting with the 50-41 episode, the 40-31 episode, the 30-21 episode, the 20-11 episode and finally the 10-1 episode.

Free and available wherever you get your podcasts, plus YouTube!

NHL Top 50 Player Rankings

50. Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights

49. Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues

48. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Winnipeg Jets

47. Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

46. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

45. Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken

44. John Carlson, Washington Capitals

43. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames

42. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

41. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

40. John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs

39. Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames

38. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks

37. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

36. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

35. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

34. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

33. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

32. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

31. Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights

30. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

29. Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

28. Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

27. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

26. Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers

25. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

24. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

23. Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils

22. Adam Fox, New York Rangers

21. Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

20. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

19. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

18. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

17. Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

16. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

15. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

14. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

13. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

12. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

11. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

10. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

@LockedNHLBruins host @iancmclaren gives his thoughts on Pastrnak's No. 10 ranking!



WATCH/LISTEN to the 10-1 NHL Top 50 episode: https://t.co/monTKrNdMQ pic.twitter.com/ZHcW5ZxeYC — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) September 10, 2021

9. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

@LOPN_Avalanche host @c_ma_celly gives his reaction to Makar's No. 9 ranking in the Locked On NHL Top 50.



WATCH/LISTEN to the 10-1 NHL Top 50 episode: https://t.co/monTKrNdMQ pic.twitter.com/VBobtbB1M6 — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) September 10, 2021

8. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

7. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

6. Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers

Could Panarin have been ranked higher? @JChik17 of @LO_NY_Rangers gives his thoughts on Panarin's ranking.



WATCH/LISTEN to the 10-1 NHL Top 50 episode: https://t.co/monTKrNdMQ pic.twitter.com/9gaEHfXGIp — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) September 10, 2021

5. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Should Sid the Kid be ranked even higher? @HunterHodies gives his reaction to Crosby's No. 5 ranking.



WATCH/LISTEN to the 10-1 NHL Top 50 episode: https://t.co/monTKrNdMQ pic.twitter.com/GgZo2dmakr — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) September 10, 2021

4. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

@HernanDaMan of @LockedOnOilers gives his reaction to Draisaitl's No. 4 ranking!



WATCH/LISTEN to the 10-1 NHL Top 50 episode: https://t.co/monTKrNdMQ pic.twitter.com/jAI5bB6Jxi — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) September 10, 2021

3. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

@Mickey_Canuck of @LockedOnLeafs gives his reaction to Matthews' No. 3 ranking



WATCH/LISTEN to the 10-1 NHL Top 50 episode: https://t.co/monTKrNdMQ pic.twitter.com/vP1l5fslo2 — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) September 10, 2021

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

@c_ma_celly is back to react to MacKinnon's No. 2 overall ranking! @LOPN_Avalanche



WATCH/LISTEN to the 10-1 NHL Top 50 episode: https://t.co/monTKrNdMQ pic.twitter.com/1ck7IK6aKC — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) September 10, 2021

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers