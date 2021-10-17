Watt forces fumble in overtime, Steelers edge Seahawks 23-20

The overtime loss followed an impressive comeback by the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback Geno Smith saw an opening in the offensive line and took off down the middle of the field.

Unfortunately for Smith, he didn’t see Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

Watt strip-sacked Smith in the waning minutes of overtime on Sunday night.

Chris Boswell hit a 36-yard field goal with 2:50 left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 23-20 victory over the Seahawks.

Boswell’s third field goal of the game came three plays after Smith's fumble.

TJ Watt recorded a 40% pass rush win rate tonight, per @SethWalder. He forced the game-winning fumble on Geno Smith, as the Steelers hold on for the overtime victory. The highest paid defensive player in the league is worth every penny.pic.twitter.com/8p0BfNKFl3 — Neer Ray (@NeerRayNFL) October 18, 2021

Pittsburgh inside linebacker Devin Bush scooped it up to give the Steelers possession. Two snaps to center the ball in the middle of the field set up Boswell to win it.

After being outscored 14-0 in the first half, the Seahawks scored 14 points in the third quarter to the Steelers' three.