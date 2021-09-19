Titans defeat Seahawks 33-30 in overtime of Seattle's home opener

A sell-out crowd filled Lumen Field as the home team lost their lead and fell to Tennessee.

SEATTLE — The Tennesee Titans defeated the Seahawks during overtime of Seattle's home opener at Lumen Field Sunday. The Titans rallied from a 14-point deficit to stun the Seattle Seahawks 33-30.

Down 30-16 early in the fourth quarter, the Titans leaned on their All-Pro running back. Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns and Randy Bullock hit a 36-yard field goal midway through overtime.

Henry carried the Titans to a shocking road win on the day Seattle welcomed fans back for a regular-season game for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.