Vikings aim to stop 7-game skid vs. the Seattle Seahawks

The Vikings are trying to avoid an 0-3 start while Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are coming off a rough come-from-behind overtime loss to the Titans.

SEATTLE — The Minnesota Vikings are hosting Seattle for the first time at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The Vikings haven't beaten the Seahawks in seven matchups since 2009. Russell Wilson has been the quarterback for the Seahawks in each of those games.

Minnesota lost in Seattle in each of the last three seasons.

The Seahawks are 1-1 after losing 33-30 in overtime last week to Tennessee. The Vikings are 0-2 after losing 34-33 in Arizona last week when new kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal on the final play.

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has become one of just six players to have at least one touchdown of 60 yards or more in each of the first two games of a season. He’s the first to do it since Steve Smith in 2007.

Lockett could join another elite list with a big game this week against the Vikings. The Seahawks said only Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, Marvin Harrison and Dwight Clark have had 100 yards receiving and a touchdown in three straight games to start a season.

Lockett is in second place for most receiving yards this season with 278. He's only four yards behind leader Deebo Samuel. Lockett is also tied for second for most receiving touchdowns with three.

The Vikings are used to star running back Dalvin Cook fighting through injuries. Cook, the team's offensive focal point, demonstrated his toughness again in another physically punishing effort in Arizona.