Seahawks thump Chargers 27-0 with most starters sitting

SEATTLE — Marquise Blair returned a fumble 17 yards for a touchdown, Alex Collins made a strong bid to be included in Seattle’s running back rotation, and the Seahawks closed out the preseason with a 27-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both teams played primarily their backups, but it was Seattle’s groups of reserves that made the stronger statement after getting blown out in its first two preseason games.