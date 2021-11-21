Seahawks fall to the Cardinals for their second loss in a row

The Seahawks have lost five of their past six games.

SEATTLE — Colt McCoy was outstanding filling in for Kyler Murray, throwing for 328 yards and two touchdowns, and the Arizona Cardinals beat the Seattle Seahawks 23-13.

For the second straight season McCoy was a backup thrust into a starting role in Seattle and walked away with a victory. Last year McCoy was with the New York Giants.

This season it was with Murray missing a third straight game due to an ankle injury.

