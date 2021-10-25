x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Seahawks

Saints capitalize on Seahawks' mistakes for 13-10 win

The Seattle Seahawks' record drops to 2-5 this season.
Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green (94) brings down New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE — Brian Johnson kicked a 33-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining in his NFL debut, and the New Orleans Saints capitalized on a series of Seattle mistakes for a 13-10 win over the Seahawks. 

Alvin Kamara carried the load for New Orleans and Jameis Winston made a handful of plays when needed. 

But the Saints escaped Seattle thanks largely to a series of blunders by the home team. Seattle was flagged for two crucial penalties on New Orleans' deciding drive. 

Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith fell to 0-2 starting in place of the injured Russell Wilson, and Seattle has lost three straight overall.

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Hawk Zone: Where do the running backs go from here? - New Day NW