x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Seahawks

Russell Wilson leads Seahawks past 49ers 28-21

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left with a calf injury at halftime.
Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs for a touchdown past San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (99) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Russell Wilson overcame a shaky start to throw for two touchdowns and run for a third and the Seattle Seahawks rebounded from back-to-back losses by beating the San Francisco 49ers 28-21. 

The Seahawks went three-and-out on their first five drives of the game and appeared in danger of their first three-game losing streak in a season in nine seasons with Wilson at quarterback before he found his groove. 

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left with a calf injury at halftime and rookie Trey Lance threw two TD passes in relief in the second half.