Paul Silvi: Don't blame Jamal Adams for the Seahawks' slow start this season

KING 5 Sports Director Paul Silvi breaks down the performance of Jamal Adams, the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks' losing record has been just one of the storylines so far this season for the struggling franchise.

The injury to quarterback Russell Wilson has been the headliner, but I'm not sure why the play of safety Jamal Adams is above the fold. He's been catching a lot of heat this season for dropping potential interceptions and at times looking lost in coverage, which is highlighted even more on the broadcast when they isolate him in a slow-motion replay.

But pass coverage is not Adams' strength. Punishment is his strength. Ask his own teammates. At least once a game, Adams' friendly fire blows up one of his defensive mates. Call it one of the casualties of gridiron war, part of the reason Adams describes defensive play as "controlled chaos." He calls himself an agent of chaos, but six games into the season, he's been a double agent at times, helping both sides on game day.

Is Adams a big reason the Seahawks have a 2-and-4 record? No. Sure he's one of the 10 contributing factors to the slow start, but let's remember: He's a safety. It's not a cornerstone position in the NFL. Not even close. That's why there was so much disbelief the Seahawks would give up two first-round draft picks to get a safety, full well knowing they would have to eventually break the bank to keep him, leaving a lot less money available for what is considered a cornerstone position - cornerback. The Seahawks have been shopping around for talent at that position for months, but they were shopping with champagne taste and beer money.

I understand fans want more production out of a player who is the highest-paid at his position, but that's not Adams' fault - credit his agent for getting him the $70 million contract. The Seahawks fell in love with Adams' intangibles. Last season, he collected 9-and-a-half sacks, which is an NFL record for defensive backs. Six games into this season, he has zero. He hasn't even been credited with a quarterback hit and it's not for a lack of trying. The Seahawks have been blitzing him more in recent games, but he has yet to get home because opponents have seen his act before. They have film from 2020 when he took aim at quarterbacks from all angles and now, he's on the opponents' radar. On the plus side, Adams is third on the team in tackles and he's tied for first in tackles for loss. He is a pass-rushing specialist and he likes to wreak havoc. He's a talented, physical player. Week in and week out, Pete Carroll is forced to answer questions about how the team plans on better utilizing that talent.