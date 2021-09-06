Former Seahawk K.J. Wright ready to help Raiders defense after 'angry' offseason

Wright signed a one-year deal on Monday.

Veteran linebacker K.J. Wright spent the past offseason angry.

Spending his first offseason as a free agent, he continued to embrace the adage “trust the process,” knowing he still had so much to provide to any team willing to invest in his dependability and experience.

The process landed him in Las Vegas, where he signed a one-year deal on Monday and steps in to help a banged-up linebacker group as the Raiders prepare for their regular-season opener at home on “Monday Night Football” against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wright was the longest-tenured Seahawks player during Pete Carroll's regime.

Wright came to Seattle as a fourth-round pick in 2011.

During his time with the Seahawks, the team made the playoffs in eight of his 10 seasons. The team won four division titles, two NFC championships and a Super Bowl.