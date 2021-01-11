Report: NFL's top RB Derrick Henry may have suffered season-ending injury in Titans win

Derrick Henry owns the NFL rushing titles over the last two years and is currently leading the NFL in rush yards and touchdowns through Week 8.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — We got some surprising news in the NFL coming out of Tennessee early Monday morning as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Titans running back Derrick Henry may have suffered a season-ending injury in Sunday's win against the Colts.

Tennessee defeated the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday 34-31 in overtime as they picked up their fourth-straight win to move to 6-2 on the year and further into the title contender conversation.

Much of Tennessee's early success this season has been the elite play of running back Derrick Henry, who owns the NFL rushing titles of the last two seasons.

He currently leads the NFL this season in rushing as well with 937 yards through eight games. Henry already has 10 rushing touchdowns this season as well.

Schefter reported that Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury, but is undergoing an MRI to determine the full extent of the damage.

Well this is awful news. Don’t really have any analysis to provide.



Just gut wrenching. #Titans https://t.co/IXHgZ4YJ1c — TicTacTitans (@TicTacTitans) November 1, 2021

The concern on Titans’ RB Derrick Henry is a jones fracture that would require surgery and end his season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

This loss would be more than significant for the Titans as much of their offense relies on Henry's running ability.

They're 6-2 on the year and lead the AFC South by three games, but the loss of Henry for the rest of the year could prove fatal for Tennessee's title hopes.

"It's going to be tough for the Titans to accomplish the goals that they had this year, that it looked like they could get to this year, without Derrick Henry," Locked On Titans host Tyler Rowland said after the news. "There's no way around it, it's tough to put a positive spin on this situation in any way, just really a gut punch."

The Titans turned their season on following a loss to the Jets to move to 1-2 in Week 3. They defeated the Jaguars in Week 4 and then fired off three-straight wins as underdogs against the Bills, Chiefs and Colts to get to 6-2.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we hear more regarding Henry's injury.