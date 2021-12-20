NFL Roundup: Lions pull off major upset over Cardinals; Saints shutout Bucs; Colts trending up

The Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints pulled off shocking upsets over two NFC powerhouses as the top stories from a thrilling NFL Sunday.

DETROIT — It was another great NFL Sunday with some tight finishes and major upsets including surprising losses by the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Bucs.

In the early window, we had impressive wins by the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Tennessee Titans to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Dallas Cowboys took care of business against the Giants to move to 10-4. The Texans also picked up their third win of the year, defeating the Jaguars in their first game without Urban Meyer.

In the late window, the Bengals got a big bounce back road win over the Denver Broncos and the Packers snuck out of Baltimore with a 31-30 win after the Ravens opted to go for two and the win and fail for the second time in three weeks.

Let's check out some of the other top storylines from Sunday's NFL action.

Lions pull off upset of the year?

The Detroit Lions may have pulled off the biggest upset win in the NFL this season when they dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Detroit 30-12.

It was the second win in three weeks for the Lions, who were starting their FIFTH-STRING running back Craig Reynolds, who rushed 26 times for 112 yards.

Jared Goff was without his top target in T.J. Hockenson but he sliced through the Cardinals defense, completing over 80% of his passes for 216 yards and three passing touchdowns.

It marked the first time in NFL history that a team with 1 win or fewer beat a 10+ win team by double-digits.

With the loss, the Cardinals dropped their second-straight game. A win would have clinched a playoff spot for Arizona and they're now 0-3 in playoff-clinching opportunities since last season.

The bad news for Detroit fans is the loss meant they dropped from holding the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft to the No. 3 pick.

But, the win certainly feels good for Lions fans who have suffered through five one-score losses this season thus far.

Arizona will have another tough game next week against the surging Indianapolis Colts.

Colts making serious noise as AFC contender

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the New England Patriots in the first Saturday game of the year, beating them 27-17.

The Colts got it done in the run game and on the defensive side of the ball, similar to how the Patriots beat the Bills two weeks prior.

Carson Wentz was just 5-for-12 with 57 yards through the air, but NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor went for 170 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

The Colts defense intercepted Mac Jones twice and had a blocked punt touchdown in the game.

Indianapolis is now at the top of the AFC Wild Card and just one game back of the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South lead.

That's now five wins in six games for the Colts as they look to prove their case as a true Super Bowl contender in the AFC.

Saints pull off stunning shutout in Tampa Bay

The second big upset of the day came on Sunday Night Football as the New Orleans Saints went into Tampa Bay and shutout the top offense in football 9-0.

With the win, the Bucs could have clinched the NFC South for the first time since 2007, but the Saints had other plans.

The Bucs lost both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans to injuries in the first half and the offense couldn't get moving after that.

Tom Brady completed just 54% of his passes and had one interception in what was a frustrating night for him.

The New Orleans #Saints defense showed up to play in Tampa Bay.



Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was standing in for Saints head coach Sean Payton, who missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Allen's defense ended Brady's streak of 255 consecutive starts without being shut out.

"This wasn't in any way a one-man show," Allen said. "This was an organization that came together and won a game."

Since joining the Bucs, Tom Brady is now 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season.

"Just a tough night. Didn't do much of anything right," Brady said after the game. "I wish it was just one thing. It was a lot of things. We just didn't play well enough. We're not going to win scoring no points."

Miami Dolphins quietly win sixth-straight game

There aren't many people talking about the red hot Miami Dolphins.

With a 24-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, the Dolphins earned their sixth-straight win, moving to 7-7 on the year after starting the season 1-7. The Dolphins became the second team in NFL history to get to 7-7 after starting a season 1-7.

Tua Tagovailoa was without top target Jaylen Waddle, but found a way to get it done with Devante Parker, Isaiah Ford and Mike Gesicki as he threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Duke Johnson started at running back for a banged up Miami backfield and he rushed 22 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

"It means a lot," Johnson said after the game. "Growing up in the area, just being able to play football and play well here, it meant a lot but it meant even more because we got the win. That helps."

Now, the mission becomes harder for the Dolphins as they finish their season at the Saints, at the Titans and at the Patriots. The remain on the outside looking in on the jam-packed AFC Wild Card with four teams at 8-6, plus Cleveland at 7-6 and Pittsburgh at 7-6-1 still ahead of them in the Wild Card race.