NFL Roundup: Bengals earn respect in rout of Ravens; Mahomes, Chiefs look lost as Titans roll

We're taking a look at the biggest storylines around the NFL from Sunday's Week 7 action.

BALTIMORE — It was an interesting NFL Sunday throughout the league. There were a whopping seven games that were decided by 14 points or more.

That includes the Arizona Cardinals, who dominated the Texans at home 31-5 to move to 7-0 on the season and remain the NFL's only undefeated team.

Check out some more of the top storylines from Sunday's NFL action.

Get caught up on all things NFL with the Locked On NFL podcast, your daily podcast for NFL news, analysis, rumors and predictions.

Bengals dominate Ravens in second half to take AFC North lead

This is how puzzling the NFL can be sometimes. The Baltimore Ravens defeat the Chargers by nearly 30 points in Week 6, but a week later, at home, the Cincinnati Bengals come in to M&T Bank Stadium and just can not be stopped.

It was a close game at halftime, but it didn't finish that way. The Bengals outscored the Ravens 28-7 in the second half.

Joe Burrow threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns while rookie Ja'Marr Chase continues his Rookie of the Year campaign. He caught eight passes for 201 yards and a touchdown.

Cincinnati's defense was impressive, getting stop after stop in the second half. Now, the Bengals are 5-2 and lead the AFC North ahead of the Ravens, Steelers and Browns. Imagine telling someone that at the beginning of the season?

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs look lost as Titans dominate Kansas City

So, the Tennessee Titans, after a rough start to the year that included a loss to the New York Jets, have now defeated the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in back-to-back weeks.

Are the Titans for real? Again?

Tennessee's defense was more than impressive, forcing three turnovers, sacking Patrick Mahomes four times, and only giving up three points to the best offense in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Mahomes looked lost out there and the Chiefs defense just did not look the same. He had just 206 yards on 20 completions and he threw his NFL-leading eighth interception of the year.

It may be time to have that conversation about the Chiefs. They're now 3-4 on the year.

The Titans suddenly move to 5-2 and find themselves firmly in control of the AFC South for the time being.

Brady gets another milestone as Justin Fields, Bears embarrassed in Tampa

Tom Brady threw his 600th-career touchdown pass on Sunday to Mike Evans in Tampa's game against the Chicago Bears.

It was one of four TD passes Brady had on the day as the 44-year-old dismantled Chicago's defense all day leading to a 38-3 win for the Bucs.

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields did not have a good time in Tampa on Sunday whatsoever. He was sacked four times, threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles.

The Bears have now lost two-straight since they defeated the now 5-2 Raiders and moved above .500 on the year. Chicago now sits at 3-4.

The Bucs cruised to the win and are now 6-1 on the year. They'll face the Saints on the road next week.

Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford meet in L.A.

Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford were both reunited with their former teams on Sunday as the Rams hosted the Lions. Jared Goff and the Lions have had a terrible start to their year, coming into L.A. winless.

Meanwhile, the Matthew Stafford era in L.A. has gone on without a hitch.

The Lions fought hard in this one and head coach Dan Campbell brought everything he had early. After Detroit scored on their opening possession, Campbell had the Lions kick an onside, which they recovered.

Then, Detroit faked a punt, got into field goal range and suddenly had a 10-point lead before Stafford hit the field. Detroit converted two fake punts in the game.

The Rams stabilized the game in the fourth quarter eventually. They took a 25-19 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Lions put together a long eight-minute drive into the red zone, but Goff threw an interception in the end zone to foil Detroit's plans at an upset.

L.A. took the win 28-19 to move to 6-1 on the year.

Detroit moves to 0-7, but man, have they lost some tight ones against good teams. D'Andre Swift has been a bright spot for Detroit's offense with 653 total yards and five touchdowns through seven weeks.