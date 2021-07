NBA Draft 2021 live draft tracker, updates: Cunningham, Green, Mobley are top three picks

The NBA Draft is here. Follow along with our live NBA Draft show and keep track of all the trades and selections.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The 2021 NBA Draft is here after months of anticipation for what should be an exciting draft class.

Check out all the picks throughout draft night here with reaction included from our Locked On local team experts and NBA Draft experts including Chad Ford and Rafael Barlowe.

Draft Day trades:

In-draft: Pacers acquire 31st pick from Milwaukee Bucks

Round 1:

1. Detroit: Cade Cunningham, G/F, Oklahoma State

Don't overthink it, Detroit. @KuKhahilNBA joins the live show to talk about Cade Cunningham to Detroit and addresses trade talks in recent days. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/8464zrBSxv — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) July 29, 2021

2. Houston: Jalen Green, G, G League Ignite

The Rockets select Jalen Green at No. 2! @chadfordinsider expects him to ignite the franchise for Houston. pic.twitter.com/HQy5DPsE3O — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) July 30, 2021

3. Cleveland: Evan Mobley, C/F, USC

The Cavs go with Evan Mobley at 3. @LockedOnCavs @AmNotEvan reacts to the pick! pic.twitter.com/7tkCW3X4bZ — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) July 30, 2021

4. Toronto: Scottie Barnes, F/G, Florida State

What does the Scottie Barnes pick mean for Toronto ? @RedsArmy_John @chadfordinsider @Barlowe500 react to a somewhat surprising pick for the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/wrrxwrJP1C — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) July 30, 2021

5. Orlando: Jalen Suggs, G, Gonzaga

With the 5th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic select Jalen Suggs from Gonzaga. @SKarrG0 of Locked On Zags has the breakdown. pic.twitter.com/1rHOTLQ4AJ — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) July 30, 2021

6. Oklahoma City: Josh Giddey, G, Australia

"I haven't heard anybody talking about Josh Giddey to Oklahoma City." A shocking pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder? pic.twitter.com/EzPouBqhcP — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) July 30, 2021

Locked On Thunder host @Rylan_Stiles concedes he might not be smarter than Sam Presti...but this pick didn't make much sense to him. pic.twitter.com/GBiUFOjfoc — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) July 30, 2021

7. Golden State (from MIN): Jonathan Kuminga, F, G-League Ignite

Is Kuminga the right fit for Golden State? OR could he be a potential trade piece? Either way, the mock drafts are in shambles @Barlowe500 @chadfordinsider pic.twitter.com/XPSmanVzzl — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) July 30, 2021

8. Orlando (from CHI): Franz Wagner, F, Michigan

9. Sacramento: Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor

10. Memphis (from New Orleans): Ziaire Williams, F, Stanford

11. Charlotte

12. San Antonio

13. Indiana

14. Golden State

15. Washington

16. Oklahoma City (from Boston)

17. Memphis

18. Oklahoma City (from MIA)

19. New York

20. Atlanta

21. New York (from DAL)

22. Los Angeles Lakers

23. Houston (from POR)

24. Houston (from MIL)

25. LA Clippers

26. Denver

27. Brooklyn

28. Philadelphia

29. Brooklyn (from PHX)

30. Utah

Round 2:

31. Milwaukee (from HOU)

32. New York (from DET)

33. Orlando

34. Oklahoma City

35. New Orleans (from CLE)

36. Oklahoma City (from MIN)

37. Detroit (from TOR)

38. Chicago (from NOP)

39. Sacramento

40. New Orleans (from CHI)

41. San Antonio

42. Detroit (from CHA)

43. New Orleans (from WAS)

44. Brooklyn (from IND)

45. Boston

46. Toronto (from MEM)

47. Toronto (from GSW)

48. Atlanta (from MIA)

49. Brooklyn (from ATL)

50. Philadelphia (from NYK)

51. Memphis (from POR)

52. Detroit (from LAL)

53. Philadelphia (from NOP)

54. Indiana (from MIL)

55. Oklahoma City (from DEN)

56. Charlotte (from LAC)

57. Charlotte (from BKN)

58. New York (from PHI)

59. Brooklyn (from PHX)