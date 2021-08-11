Statue unveiled for Edgar Martinez, Seattle Mariners hitting legend, outside T-Mobile Park

The unveiling will be attended by Edgar Martinez and former teammates Ken Griffey Jr. and Dan Wilson

SEATTLE — A statue for Baseball Hall of Famer and Seattle Mariners legend Edgar Martinez was unveiled outside T-Mobile Park Wednesday.

Martinez, who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2019, has become one of baseball’s most respected hitters.

Born in New York City and raised in Puerto Rico, Martinez signed with the Mariners while in college in 1982 for $4,000.

After seven seasons in the minor leagues, he took his permanent place as a Mariners' third baseman in 1990.

Batting over .300 his first three seasons, Martinez became a full-time designated hitter for the Mariners by the 1995 season, during which he helped lead the Mariners to the team’s first division title.

Martinez went on to play his entire 18-year career in the Major League with Seattle, retiring in 2004.

In 2019, hundreds of fans from the Pacific Northwest traveled to Cooperstown, New York, for his Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where Martinez praised Seattle and the team for supporting his career.

Seattle’s statues are getting in the spirit to welcome Edgar to the squad. pic.twitter.com/SU7VwLmAYx — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 11, 2021

Over the course of his career, Martinez tallied 1,219 runs, 1,261 RBIs and an overall .312 batting average. He made seven All-Star appearances and is Seattle’s all-time leader in doubles with 514.

Each year, the American League awards its top designated hitter the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award.

Martinez was joined by former teammates Ken Griffey Jr. and Dan Wilson at Wednesday’s unveiling.