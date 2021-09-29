Seattle Mariners sweep the A's, keep playoff hopes alive

The Seattle Mariners remain a half game back for the second wildcard playoff spot after a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics Wednesday night.
It's the Mariners 10th win in 11 games.
On Wednesday night, they earned their 12th-straight win against the A's.
The Seattle Mariners have the longest active playoff drought in the MLB and they're just a half-game out of the AL Wild Card.
This is the closest the Mariners have been to earning a playoff spot with five games or fewer to go since 2001, when they last made the playoffs.
Seattle has won 18 games in September.
They have three games to play against the Angels.