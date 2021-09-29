Seattle Mariners sweep the A's, keep playoff hopes alive

The Mariners earned their 12th-straight win over the Athletics and are a half game back from the final Wild Card Playoff Spot.

The Seattle Mariners remain a half game back for the second wildcard playoff spot after a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics Wednesday night.

It's the Mariners 10th win in 11 games.

On Wednesday night, they earned their 12th-straight win against the A's.

The Seattle Mariners have the longest active playoff drought in the MLB and they're just a half-game out of the AL Wild Card.

This is the closest the Mariners have been to earning a playoff spot with five games or fewer to go since 2001, when they last made the playoffs.

Seattle has won 18 games in September.