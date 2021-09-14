AP source: Seattle Mariners to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The Seattle Mariners scheduled a 'major announcement' for 1 p.m. Thursday.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will host the Major League Baseball 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The team announced a 1 p.m. news conference for Thursday at the Space Needle with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The person, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the subject was not announced, said the subject was the 2023 All-Star Game.

The Mariners said MLB Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez are scheduled to be at Thursday’s "major announcement."

Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner John Stanton, Mariners President of Business Operations Catie Griggs, and other Seattle public officials will also be in attendance.

This will be the third time Seattle will host the All-Stars. The ballpark, previously known as Safeco Field, was the site of the American League’s 4-1 victory in 2001. The 1979 All-Star Game was at the old Kingdome.

The 2021 All-Star Game was moved from Truist Park in Atlanta to Denver’s Coors Field after a controversial voting law was enacted in Georgia.