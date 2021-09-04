Seager hits 2 HRs, slugs Mariner past Diamondbacks 8-5

Kyle Seager slugged a pair of three-run homers, J.P. Crawford added four hits and two RBIs and the Seattle Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Saturday.

SEATTLE — Kyle Seager slugged a pair of three-run homers, J.P. Crawford added four hits and two RBIs and the Seattle Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Saturday night.

Seager’s homers were the 32nd and 33rd of the season.

His six RBIs were a season high. Crawford’s four hits were also a season high. It was a rare offensive outburst for the Mariners, who came into the game with the lowest batting average in MLB.