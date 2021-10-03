Seattle Mariners fall shy of earning wild card spot, lose 7-3 to the Angels

Win or lose, the Mariners wouldn't have made the playoffs after the Red Sox won, sealing the final wild card spot.

The Seattle Mariners fell shy of earning a wild card spot Sunday after the Boston Red Sox defeated the Washington Nationals and Yankees won over the Rays, earning the final wild card spot.

The Mariners needed a win plus a loss by either Boston or New York on the final day to force at least a tiebreaker game for one of the two wild card spots in the American League.

The Mariners lost to the Los Angeles Angels 7-3.

There were multiple scenarios where the Mariners could have kept their season alive. All, however, required them to win Sunday.

The Angels took an early lead, scoring twice in the top of the first inning.

The Angels extended their in the second, scoring two more runs.

The Mariners answered back in the bottom of the second when Jarred Kelenic singled on a line drive, sending Luis Torrens home. Kelenic scored when J.P. Crawford hit a ground ball to center field.

The third inning was scoreless for both teams.

Jared Walsh hit a homerun in the fourth, increasing the Angels' lead 6-2.

The Angels earned a single run in the fifth off a fly ball.

Luis Torrens scored one run for the Mariners in the sixth.