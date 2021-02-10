Mariners hang on to playoff hopes with win over LA Angels

The Mariners beat the Angels six to four in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday in their bid for a spot in the post-season.

SEATTLE — The Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels six to four in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday in their bid to reach the MLB playoffs.

Mitch Haniger drove in five runs and his two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning gave Seattle the lead as the Mariners took their playoff hopes to the final day of the regular season.

With Seattle’s season on the line, Haniger had an RBI single in the third inning, clubbed his 39th homer of the season in the fifth and came through with the bases loaded in the eighth after Seattle watched a 3-1 lead disappear.

The Mariners are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays at 90-71, behind the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, in the running for a wild-card spot in the American League.