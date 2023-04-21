Gonzaga Bulldogs back in business after landing Ryan Nembhard and Graham Ike in transfer portal | Locked on Zags

Nembhard was thought to be a lock to join Tommy Lloyd at Arizona, but instead he will follow in his brother Andrew's footsteps and transfer to Gonzaga.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs made a clear and definitive statement on Friday morning: they aren't going anywhere.

Despite losing Drew Timme, Rasir Bolton, and Julian Strawther to the professional ranks and Hunter Sallis, Efton Reid, and Dominick Harris to the transfer portal, the Zags pulled off an extraordinary transfer portal heist by securing commitments from former Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard and Wyoming center Graham Ike Friday morning.

Nearly everyone thought Nembhard was a lock to join former Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd at Arizona, but instead he follows in his brother Andrew's footsteps and joins the Zags, where he will immediately step into the starting point guard role.

Nembhard and Ike will both likely start for the Zags along with their other transfer portal addition, former Eastern Washington wing Steele Venters.

Locked on Zags host Andy Patton believes the trio of newcomers, alongside Nolan Hickman and Anton Watson, will give the Zags a fast-paced offense resembling the run-and-gun offenses of year's past.

"This addition at point guard allows the Zags to be a more run and gun, high tempo, high octane offense," Patton said. "That's what Gonzaga has been known for for so long, and that's what we are about to see a return to."

Nembhard averaged 12.1 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game for Creighton last year, leading them to an Elite 8 and scoring 30 points in second round matchup against Baylor.

He'll push junior Nolan Hickman into an off-ball role, which should allow Hickman to play more to his strengths as a catch-and-shoot specialist.

Ike missed the entire 2022-23 season with a foot injury, but averaged 19.6 points and 9.6 rebounds for Wyoming in 2021-22. Alongside Watson and Ben Gregg, Ike will give the Zags a consistent low post scoring threat and a plus rebounder.