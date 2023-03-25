After another dominant NCAA Tournament performance, Drew Timme's Gonzaga legacy is unmatched | Locked on Zags

Drew Timme's 36 points led Gonzaga to a win over UCLA and cemented him as the program's all time greatest player.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAS VEGAS — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are back in the Elite 8 for the second time in the last three years, defeating the UCLA Bruins 79-76 thanks to a clutch three pointer from Julian Strawther in the final seconds.

Strawther may have been the hero, but Drew Timme is the reason for a Gonzaga victory. The senior dropped 36 points - tying a Gonzaga record in an NCAA Tournament game - on an efficient 16-24 shooting, along with 13 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Timme is now the solo record holder for 20+ point games in the NCAA Tournament, having reached that threshold in 10 different games - an incredible feat made even more unbelievable by the fact that his freshman season did not include an NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19.

Locked on Zags host Andy Patton believes Timme already belonged in the GOAT conversation for Gonzaga, but this latest performance officially cements his legacy as the program's all-time great.

"Drew Timme's legacy at Gonzaga is going to be nearly impossible to replicate," Patton said. "He's a multiple time All-American. He's been to the Elite 8 two of the three seasons....I don't think there's a debate anymore. Drew Timme is the greatest Zag of all-time."

Timme is Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer, having passed the legendary Frank Burgess during Gonzaga's WCC Championship victory over Saint Mary's.

He also leads the program in field goal percentage, is fourth in total rebounds, and 14th in assists. His fingerprint is all over Gonzaga's record books - and his influence on the game of college basketball and postseason dominance separate him from the rest of the program's elite stars of yesteryear.