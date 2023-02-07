5 guards the Gonzaga Bulldogs should pursue in the NCAA transfer portal

Here is a look at five guards, including three the Zags have already contacted, who would be good fits in Spokane next season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The college basketball season has been complete for over three months now, but the NCAA transfer portal is still in full effect, with hundreds of student-athletes still looking for their next home ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have three open scholarships following the decommitment of Alex Toohey, and while they probably won't use all of them on transfers they are actively pursuing multiple guards to bring into the mix alongside newcomers Ryan Nembhard, Steele Venters, and Graham Ike.

Nembhard, Venters, and Nolan Hickman figure to play most of the guard minutes, but adding another veteran into the mix - particularly someone with a good defensive reputation - would help shore up a key area of need following the departures of Malachi Smith and Hunter Sallis from last year's team.

Here is a look at five guards, including three the Zags have already contacted, who would be good fits in Spokane next season:

1. Paul Mulcahy - Rutgers

The recent report on Mulcahy is that he's leaning toward another program in the state of Washington, Mike Hopkins' Huskies.

However, there is a reason Gonzaga was quick to contact the former Rutgers guard when he entered the portal, and if Few and company can make a late push perhaps they can land what would be a tremendous addition to next year's roster.

Mulcahy is a career 36.4% shooter from the three point line, and his size (6'6) and facilitation skills (4.9 assists per game last year) would make him a fantastic compliment to Nembhard and Hickman, giving the Zags multiple playmakers and shooters.

2. Joe Toussaint - West Virginia

Toussaint was part of the exodus at West Virginia, fueled by the resignation of Bob Huggins after multiple incidents this offseason. After three years as a role player at Iowa, Toussaint was an excellent sixth man for the Mountaineers last year, averaging 9.4 points and 2.6 assists while shooting 32.7% from deep.

Toussaint's size (6'0) and limited outside shooting make him a curious fit for the Zags offensively, but he's a menace on the defensive side of the ball and that's what Few's team really needs with Smith and Sallis gone from last year's squad.

3. Jeremiah Williams - Iowa State

Williams is the third available guard Gonzaga is reportedly in contact with, after Mulcahy and Toussaint. Williams was at Iowa State last year but suffered an Achilles injury and did not suit up before hitting the portal again. He initially committed to Iowa before decommitting, and Gonzaga is one of a handful of programs in contact with him currently.

Prior to his injured season with the Cyclones, Williams was a key contributor for the Temple Owls, averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 assists in 38 games across two seasons, tacking on 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals as well.

Like Toussaint, Williams is more of a defensive fit than offensive, but at 6'5 he would more closely resemble Smith or Sallis and could use that physicality to make life miserable for opposing WCC guards.

4. Jahvon Quinerly - Alabama

Quinerly was a surprise addition to the portal, entering as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Quinerly began his college career at Villanova but spent the past three years at Alabama, scoring in double figures in 2020-21 (12.9) and 2021-22 (13.8) before his role was reduced as a senior last year.

Quinerly is a proven scored and solid, albeit inconsistent, three point shooter who plays solid defense and would operate as a third facilitator for the Zags.

At 6'1 he wouldn't offer quite the same look as someone like Williams or Mulcahy, but his toughness from three years in the SEC would make him a great defensive asset for the Zags next year.

5. Noah Williams - Washington

Williams has been in the portal since early April, with surprisingly little fanfare considering his multiple years of production at the Power-5 level.

The Seattle native from O'Dea High School began his college career down in Pullman at Washington State, playing three years for the Cougs before transferring to Washington last season. He averaged 9.8 points and 3.4 boards while with WSU, and posted 8.7 points in 14 games for the Huskies last year.