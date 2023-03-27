What Bobby Wagner brings in his return to Seattle | Locked on Seahawks

Bobby Wagner's return to Seattle is not just a feel good story, as the 33-year-old still has plenty left in the tank.

SEATTLE — Superstar linebacker Bobby Wagner only spent one season away from the Seattle Seahawks, returning on a one-year, $7 million deal after playing with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Wagner's return to Seattle, where he spent the first 10 years of his career, is not just a feel good story. The 33-year-old still has plenty left in the tank, which he proved by being named an All-Pro for the ninth time in his illustrious career.

Locked on Seahawks host Corbin Smith and guest Rob Rang discussed Wagner's return to Seattle, highlighting how this not only feels familiar - but it fills a big area of need for the Seahawks.

"Bobby Wagner is such a beloved member of the Seahawks past and obviously inside linebacker was such a huge area of concern for this team," Rang said. "So this felt like kind of a hand in glove fit."

The Seahawks watched Cody Barton, who played over 75% of Seattle's defensive snaps last year, sign with the Washington Commanders this offseason. That, coupled with an ACL injury to Jordyn Brooks which will likely keep him out for the start of the 2023 season, made linebacker a significant area of need for GM John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll this offseason.