Can the Seattle Kraken be even better entering third NHL season?

Will the Seattle Kraken improve even more in their third season, or take a step back?

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken took a big step forward during the club's second year.

The Kraken finished with a regular season record of 46-28-8 for a grand total of 100 points, a 40-point improvement over Seattle's inaugural year. They followed that up with a first-round playoff victory over the 2022 Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche.

Impressive to say the least.

Some quick math from Erika Ayala of Locked on Kraken suggests the losses of Ryan Donato, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong, Carson Soucy, and Martin Jones compared to the additions of Kailer Yamamoto, Pierre-Edouard Bellamare, and Brian Dumoulin suggests the Kraken goal differential - and point total by extension - could take a big hit.

"By this quick math, the answer of whether the Kraken is a better team is no," Ayala concluded.

However, Ayala adds, there's some internal options that could take some steps forward and therefore keep the team afloat in 2023-24.

Candidates include Joey D'Accord replacing Jones in net following a strong campaign with the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds, while more is expected from breakout performer Eeli Tolvanen and prospects Shane Wright, Jagger Firkus, and Ty Kartye up front.

On the back end, Ryker Evans also shows a lot of promise.

So, to counter the losses, Seattle's kids might have to step up a little bit this season.

Of course, all questions here would be answered if the Kraken pull off a deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs for William Nylander. That could cost a Wright or other top youngsters, but would be worth the sacrifice in terms of competing in the Western Conference.