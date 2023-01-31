Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII storylines | Locked on Sports Today

Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City back to the Super Bowl with a bad ankle, while Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia manhandled San Francisco.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII will take place in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl after taking care of the Bengals, who only mustered six first half points and couldn't complete a comeback in the second half, despite injuries piling up for Kansas City.

It was quite the performance from Mahomes, who was noticeably limping following an ankle injury suffered early against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional round.

Looking ahead to next Sunday, the biggest thing for Kansas City to do to prepare for this matchup against Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia is pretty simple, at least according to Locked on Chiefs host Chris Clark.

"This team has to get healthy," Clark said to Locked on Sports Today host Peter Bukowski. "[Kadarius] Toney going out, you hope he can return in two weeks, [Mecole] Hardman going out, you hope he can return in two weeks...lots of players went out for Kansas City and lots of injuries you gotta worry about."

The other side of this matchup came together after Philadelphia held San Francisco to just seven points, thanks in part to an early injury to starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy was 4/4 for 23 yards prior to exiting the game, and veteran backup Josh Johnson wasn't as effective as a replacement, going 7/13 for just 74 yards on the night.

With nearly two weeks until the big game, both teams will have plenty of chances to get prepared for what should be a fun showdown between two of the league's best offenses.

"If you look at what the Eagles did Sunday, they dominated in the trenches, they took care of the football, they didn't have untimely penalties, they were able to get off the field on third down when they were on defense," Locked On Eagles host Gino Cammilleri said on Locked On Sports Today.

Additionally, Cammilleri said what's lost in the fact that the 49ers didn't have a quarterback who could throw the ball for the second half of the game, is that the Eagles offense scored 31 on the 49ers' elite defense.

"The Eagles walked out with four touchdowns on the ground Sunday. The Eagles can adapt, and have adapted well throughout this season," Cammilleri said. "And once again, they adapted to win against one of the best defenses in the sport."

Of course there are a number of big storylines that will come into this matchup:

-Chiefs head coach Andy Reid faces his former team in the Super Bowl. Reid is the winningest head coach in Eagles history. Under Reid, the Eagles won six NFC East titles and lost in the Super Bowl in 2004.

-Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be the first Black quarterbacks to start against each other in Super Bowl history. They also are both NFL MVP finalists.

-Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Eagles Center Jason Kelce will be the first pair of brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl. John and Jim Harbaugh coached against each other in the Super Bowl in 2013, with John Harbaugh's Ravens winning 34-31.