Vegas' Stephenson replaces Seattle's Matty Beniers in NHL All-Star Game

SEATTLE — Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson has been added to the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend.

Stephenson will replace Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers, who is unable to participate because of injury.

Stephenson will be making his first All-Star appearance. He leads the Golden Knights in assists (33) and points (44) in 51 games.

Vegas will also be represented by goalie Logan Thompson on the Pacific roster, which will be coached by Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy.

Unfortunately for Seattle, there will no be no Kraken representation at the All-Star festivities. A case could have been made for Jared McCann, who leads the team with 23 goals, or Vince Dunn, who ranks third on the team with 36 points.

Beniers is a forward, though, and the NHL elected to replace him with a positional counterpart from Vegas.

There was quite a grassroots campaign among Vegas fans and teammates to get Stephenson to Florida, and Locked on Golden Knights co-host Tony Cordasco argued he deserved to be at last year’s event over teammate Jonathan Marchessault.

“Stephenson has played on multiple lines at center and at wing. He just shows up, he doesn’t complain, he’s very workmanlike, and this is very deserving for him to be an NHL All-Star,” Cordasco said Tuesday.

It’s been an up and down season in Vegas, and the team got off to a flying start under their new head coach.

The Golden Knights sit second in the Pacific Division, but with the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche, and Calgary Flames on their heels after losing 8 of 10 heading into the break.

Hopefully this Stephenson spark can give them a boost, because if they can’t turn it around, there’s a real risk of missing the postseason altogether.

This will be Stephenson’s first All-Star appearance. He was originally drafted by the Washington Capitals in the 3rd round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (77th overall).