Patrick Mahomes is ready to enter the GOAT conversation

With two MVPs and two Super Bowl victories to his name, 27-year-old Patrick Mahomes is already among the best to ever do it.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Sunday's battle in Arizona was a masterclass from two of the very best to ever do it in head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

While some are going to remember Super Bowl LVII for a key penalty call in the final two minutes which allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to burn clock and kick a game-winning field goal with just eight seconds remaining, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs deserve all the credit in the world.

And while this win is critical for the legacy of Reid - who earned his second Super Bowl Trophy and did it against his former team - one of the big talking points following the game is what this means for Mahomes.

The 27-year-old is already putting himself in the conversation alongside the greatest quarterbacks to ever play, and Locked on Chiefs host Chris Clark thinks his talent level more than speaks for itself.

"Mahomes is probably one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever play the game," Clark told Peter Bukowski on the Locked On Sports Today podcast. "He is more talented than Tom Brady. He has the opportunity to go and chase Tom Brady's records. If he has seasons like he did this year it will be a lot quicker than people think."

Mahomes now has two MVPs and two Super Bowl trophies to his name, and his performance on Sunday (21-of-27 passes completed, 183 yards, and three touchdowns) proves he can step up and secure a victory when his team needs it the most.

Being labeled the GOAT quarterback is about more than just pure talent, and at 27 it is fair to say Mahomes has more work to do to actually earn the title. However, his current trajectory puts him well on the way - and Clark doesn't think it's premature to have those conversations after his latest accomplishment.