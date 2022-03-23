Chiefs trade All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins traded a haul of draft picks to acquire Hill, who has been named a First Team All-Pro receiver in three of his first six NFL seasons.

MIAMI — Another league-altering trade has taken place in what has been an unprecedent NFL offseason as the Kansas City Chiefs have traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs are getting back a large draft haul including a first round pick this year (No. 29) as well as Miami's 50th overall pick and a fourth round pick in the upcoming draft. Additionally, Miami will reportedly give Kansas City a fourth and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Just last week, we saw the Green Bay Packers trade All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, with the Hill trade, that's two top five NFL receivers that have been dealt away in the past week.

Multiple reports broke on Wednesday morning that contract extension negotiations between Hill and the Chiefs had stalled and Kansas City gave his agent permission to seek trade partners.

It came down to the Miami Dolphins or the New York Jets. In the end, it's Miami. Overall, Hill is getting a four-year extension worth $120 million with just under $75 million guaranteed.

"Having multiple teams willing to give Tyreek Hill that kind of compensation is what took him out of Kansas City," Locked On Chiefs podcast host Ryan Tracy said.

Miami has been quietly building quite the offense this offseason. They came into the offseason with the most cap space of any team and they are spending it as they try to build a new offense led by new head coach Mike McDaniel, who was previously the offensive coordinator for the 49ers.

They've already added two key running backs in Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who was previously with the Cowboys. The Dolphins have also added 3-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Terron Armstead.

Now, the addition of Hill gives Miami quite the receiving corps, with Jaylen Waddle coming off a breakout rookie season.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, now have two first round picks in a stacked wide receiver draft. Expect them to use one of those picks on a top talent at receiver to help fill the void Hill leaves in Kansas City.