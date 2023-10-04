Gonzaga among Cal Baptist transfer Taran Armstrong's top four schools

A look at Taran Armstrong's fit at each of his four final programs via the NCAA transfer portal.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The NCAA transfer portal is once again changing the landscape of college basketball each and every season - with high level players moving teams on a near daily basis.

Among the handful of elite point guards set to change teams this offseason is Australian Taran Armstrong, who starred at Cal Baptist each of the past two years.

Armstrong averaged 10.9 points and 5.6 assists for the Lancers, and he has cut his list down to the following four programs: Gonzaga, Xavier, Creighton, and Providence.

Below is a look at each program and how Armstrong would fit the offense and rotation, for more check out the Locked on College Basketball podcast.

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs

It's no secret Gonzaga's guard play was an issue for this team in March. Nolan Hickman and Rasir Bolton - GU's starting guard duo - failed to score against UCLA in the Sweet 16 and struggled in the season-ending loss to UConn.

Furthermore, Bolton is out of eligibility and backup options Hunter Sallis and Dominick Harris each hit the transfer portal, and while Eastern Washington wing Steele Venters was a much needed portal addition, he is more of a replacement for Julian Strawther who most expect to enter the NBA draft.

Armstrong would immediately give the Zags a pass-first point guard who could facilitate Gonzaga's fast-paced, high-octane offense while likely seeing a bump in scoring efficiency going from being Cal Baptist's star player to a more complimentary role in Spokane.

2. Xavier Musketeers

Many believed former Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa would end up joining his old coach Sean Miller at Xavier, but he instead went to West Virginia leaving the Musketeers still in need of a starting point guard for next season following Souley Boum's departure.

Armstrong would fill the role admirably, and playing in a Miller offense will help him showcase his scoring and facilitating ability while giving him a bevy of talented teammates to get the ball to.

3. Creighton Blue Jays

A few days ago Creighton being on this list would have been baffling to say the least, but the surprise move by Ryan Nembhard to enter the portal has put Greg McDermott's team in the hunt for a new floor general, and Armstrong is the best man available for the job right now.

If the Blue Jays return other key pieces - like Baylor Scheierman and Ryan Kalkbrenner - then Armstrong will be an outstanding plug-and-play option who could lead this team to the Sweet 16 or even back to the Elite 8.

4. Providence Friars

New Providence coach Kim English is no doubt looking to make a big splash following Ed Cooley's departure to Georgetown and the fear Friar fans are feeling moving into a new era.