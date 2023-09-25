Seattle locals try out for Portland Trail Blazers' new G-League team

The Rip City Remix's inaugural season will tip off in November.

SEATTLE — It's been about 15 years since the beloved Seattle SuperSonics left town.

But there's still an intense love for the game of basketball and talent can be found right here in the Northwest. The Portland Trail Blazers' G-League team held an open tryout Sunday in Seattle.

"Moments like these though you live for when you really love basketball. It's just another lovely hoop day,” said Kadeem Stewart. "Got a family to feed too. Got a whole city back home rooting for me be the first one in my family to make it, that's what I'm going for."

The 30-year-old Stewart is listed as 5-foot-9, weighing about 160 pounds. He may be undersized, but it won't stop him from reaching new heights.

"I never have doubt man,” Stewart said. “I go in there, I put in the work, I put in the time, so all I got to do is go in there and show them who I am, and the rest will take care of itself."



The Seattle native is just one of 45 players in Garfield High School's gym on Sunday, shooting their shot. Hoping to make a roster spot on the Portland Trail Blazer's new G-League team "Rip City Remix."



"Seattle has a lot of basketball tradition here, so we wanted to come up here and see what was available and see if there's anyone up here that can help us," said Jim Moran, head coach of Rip City Remix.



And be part of a new team filled with players that have that, "dog in them."

"A team-oriented skill set is what we're looking for," Moran said. "You don't have to be the best player or score the most points we're looking for guys that are going to compliment the players we already have in place."



In the coming weeks, Moran plans to announce one or two players selected from the tryouts. Tip-off for the team's inaugural season is in November.

Even though making the team is a long shot, these local hopefuls will continue to chase their hoop dreams.



"It'll be a dream come true for me because I have been putting in the work," Stewart said. "I'll be super excited, just to go to Portland, that's another nice city and definitely go there and help the fans and help the team."