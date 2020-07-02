Seattle's elite athletes are gathered Thursday night to celebrate the 85th Annual Sports Star of the Year Awards.

This year's event is underway at the Westin Seattle with a pre-show reception and opportunity for guests to mingle with the Seattle sports community.

The ceremony will honor a male and female Sports Star of the Year.

The female nominees are:

Kara Bajema - UW Volleyball

Bethany Balcer - Reign FC

WINNER: Sis Bates - UW Softball

Nevin Harrison - Team USA / Gig Harbor Canoe & Kayak Team

Natasha Howard - Seattle Storm

Morgan Weaver - WSU Soccer

The male nominees are:

Blake Bodily - UW Soccer

Max Borghi - WSU Football

Rui Hachimura - Gonzaga Basketball

Tyler Lockett - Seattle Seahawks

Raúl Ruidíaz - Seattle Sounders

Matisse Thybulle - UW Basketball

The show will also announce the Sports Story of the Year, nominations include: the 2nd Sounders FC championship, Megan Rapinoe's big year, Seahawks' playoff run, Seawolves back-to-back championships, and UW Women's Rowing Sweeps Championship.

