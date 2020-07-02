Seattle's elite athletes are gathered Thursday night to celebrate the 85th Annual Sports Star of the Year Awards.
This year's event is underway at the Westin Seattle with a pre-show reception and opportunity for guests to mingle with the Seattle sports community.
The ceremony will honor a male and female Sports Star of the Year.
The female nominees are:
Kara Bajema - UW Volleyball
Bethany Balcer - Reign FC
WINNER: Sis Bates - UW Softball
Nevin Harrison - Team USA / Gig Harbor Canoe & Kayak Team
Natasha Howard - Seattle Storm
Morgan Weaver - WSU Soccer
The male nominees are:
Blake Bodily - UW Soccer
Max Borghi - WSU Football
Rui Hachimura - Gonzaga Basketball
Tyler Lockett - Seattle Seahawks
Raúl Ruidíaz - Seattle Sounders
Matisse Thybulle - UW Basketball
The show will also announce the Sports Story of the Year, nominations include: the 2nd Sounders FC championship, Megan Rapinoe's big year, Seahawks' playoff run, Seawolves back-to-back championships, and UW Women's Rowing Sweeps Championship.