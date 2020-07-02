Seattle's elite athletes are gathered Thursday night to celebrate the 85th Annual Sports Star of the Year Awards

This year's event is underway at the Westin Seattle with a pre-show reception and opportunity for guests to mingle with the Seattle sports community. 

See exclusive interviews before the ceremony on the KING 5 Facebook page or watch on KING 5's YouTube channel:

The ceremony will honor a male and female Sports Star of the Year.

The female nominees are: 

Kara Bajema - UW Volleyball

Bethany Balcer - Reign FC 

WINNER: Sis Bates - UW Softball

Nevin Harrison - Team USA / Gig Harbor Canoe & Kayak Team 

Natasha Howard - Seattle Storm 

Morgan Weaver - WSU Soccer 

The male nominees are:

Blake Bodily - UW Soccer

Max Borghi - WSU Football

Rui Hachimura - Gonzaga Basketball 

Tyler Lockett - Seattle Seahawks 

Raúl Ruidíaz - Seattle Sounders 

Matisse Thybulle - UW Basketball 

The show will also announce the Sports Story of the Year, nominations include: the 2nd Sounders FC championship, Megan Rapinoe's big year, Seahawks' playoff run, Seawolves back-to-back championships, and UW Women's Rowing Sweeps Championship. 

