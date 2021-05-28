Lewis homers, M's hand Rangers 10th straight road loss 3-2

The Mariners have won 4-of-5

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Lewis doubled and scored Seattle’s first run, then hit a two-run opposite-field homer an inning later that proved to be the difference in the Mariners’ 3-2 win over Texas, the 10th straight road loss for the Rangers.

It’s been a quiet start to the season for Lewis, last year’s American League Rookie of the Year. He missed most of the first month recovering from a bruised knee and struggled at the plate the first couple of weeks. His swing looked just fine against Texas starter Jordan Lyles. Lewis roped a ground-rule double that one-hopped the fence in center field leading off the second inning.

Justus Sheffield (4-4) started for Seattle. He gave up two runs over five innings, striking out one. The Mariners got four shutout innings of relief from Anthony Misiewicz, JT Chargois, Keynan Middleton, and Erik Swanson who picked up his first save.