BOSTON — The stage — 94 feet by 50 feet of parquet basketball court — was set. Actors LeBron James, Al Horford, Ty Lue, Brad Stevens took their place. Spectators (18,624) filled the arena and millions around the world watched on TV.

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals between Cleveland and Boston on Sunday had all the makings of great theater in a wonderful venue.

The four-act production was not a work of art. Both teams struggled to make shots and looked fatigued. But they produced a compelling game and a dramatic high-stakes finish.

The Cavaliers, somehow, someway, defeated the Celtics 87-79 in the series finale. It was the first time the road team won in this series and the first time the Celtics had lost at home all playoffs.

LeBron James, who played all 48 minutes, had the monster game the Cavs needed from him: 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. The win sends James to his eighth consecutive NBA Finals, and it's the fourth straight for the Cavs.

The Celtics led for much of the first half and were up 72-71 with 6:04 left in the fourth quarter. Cleveland outscored Boston 16-7 to close out the game. Boston was 2-for-13 shooting during that stretch.

James is now 6-2 in a Game 7 and hasn’t lost a Game 7 since the Celtics beat his Cavs in 2008. If you’re going to roll with a player to win a Game 7 on the road, you’ll take James. He is also now 14-9 in elimination games. It takes a lot to slay James in the East.

Here's how it happened.

1. James had just enough help

George Hill and J.R. Smith were scoreless in the first quarter. Kyle Korver missed his first four three-pointers. Larry Nance Jr. collected three fouls and attempted an ill-advised three-pointer in his first four minutes on the court. It was an ugly start for the Cavs, who missed 13 of their first 14 three-point attempts, and trailed 35-23 with 8:52 left in the first quarter.

Cleveland looked exhausted and ill-suited to take Game 7 on the road. But the Cavs hung in there, cut Boston’s lead to 43-39 at halftime and had a 69-66 lead with 8:53 left in the fourth quarter.

Smith finished with 12 points, and Korver hit a necessary three-pointer. Tristan Thompson added 10 points and nine rebounds

2. Cavs go Green without Love

Cleveland All-Star forward-center Kevin Love missed Game 7 with concussion-like symptoms. He sustained the injury in the first quarter of Game 6 when he collided head to head with Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

His absence was felt. Though Love didn’t have a great series against the Celtics, he provided a scoring threat for which Boston had to account.

However, Jeff Green started in place of Love and delivered with 19 points and eight rebounds.

3. The old man and the rook

Rookie Jayson Tatum, who passed Elgin Baylor for third place on the rookie playoff scoring list, is a special player in the making.

He scored 13 of his team-high 24 points in the second half. Tatum had a dunk on LeBron James and followed it with a three-pointer giving Boston a 72-71 lead midway through the fourth quarter. He lived up to the moment.

Emblematic of this series, Al Horford played well at home and poorly on the road. He had 17 points.

However, Boston shot just 34.1% from the field and 17.9% on three-pointers.

4. Cavs three-point shooting

When Cleveland makes threes, it has a chance. When the Cavs don’t make threes, they’re in trouble, and that was the case in the first half of Game 7. Cleveland made just 2-for-17 three-pointers, including several open looks in the first two quarters.

But the Cavs made just enough threes – two more than Boston – despite shooting 25.7% from that distance.

