Late touchdown pass lifts Utah St. over WSU

Saturday's game was the first in nearly two years that fans were allowing in the WSU stadium to cheer on the Cougars.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Logan Bonner threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Deven Thompkins with 11 seconds left to lift Utah State to a 26-23 victory over Washington State.

Utah State (1-0) got the ball back on its own 22 with 3:02 left and Bonner drove them to the winning score in Blake Anderson's first game as the Aggies' coach.

Bonner completed a pass to Derek Wright for a two-point conversion and the final score.

Max Borghi ran for 86 yards and a touchdown for Washington State (0-1) of the Pac-12, which finished 1-3 last year.