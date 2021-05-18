Las Vegas deals defending champion Seattle 1st loss 96-80

Ezi Magbegor had a double-double in her first WNBA start

EATTLE (AP) — Jackie Young had 21 points and 10 rebounds, A’ja Wilson added 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, and the Las Vegas Aces held off the defending champion Seattle Storm 96-80 to avenge a season-opening loss.

Las Vegas led by as many as 21 points in the first half before Seattle opened the second half on a 13-6 run. But the Aces started strong in the fourth as Liz Cambage converted a three-point play to cap an 8-0 run, stretching the lead to 74-62.