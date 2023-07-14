Lange whiffs Rodríguez for final out as the Tigers hold off Mariners' comeback in 5-4 win

Mariners RHP Bryce Miller is scheduled to start Sunday. He has been out since June 30 with a blister on his right middle finger.

SEATTLE — Alex Lange threw a called third strike past Julio Rodríguez with two on for the final out, and the Detroit Tigers held off the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Friday night.

Kerry Carpenter and Nick Maton each hit a two-run homer for the Tigers. Akil Baddoo also went deep to back starter Eduardo Rodríguez (5-5).

Dylan Moore hit a two-run double for Seattle, and pinch-hitter Mike Ford launched a solo homer in the ninth that trimmed it to 5-4. Lange walked consecutive batters with two outs before freezing Rodríguez with a 1-2 curveball for his 14th save.

Jarred Kelenic's run-scoring double in the eighth made it 5-3, but Detroit reliever Jason Foley struck out Teoscar Hernández and Eugenio Suárez with Kelenic on third to end the inning.

Carpenter connected in the first off Luis Castillo (6-7), who then retired 12 batters in a row before Baddoo put the Tigers up 3-0 with a solo homer in the fifth.

Moore hit a two-run double in the bottom half to put the Mariners on the board. Seattle loaded the bases when Julio Rodríguez drew a two-out walk, but Ty France was called out on strikes to end the inning.

France was then ejected for arguing with plate umpire Marvin Hudson.

Eduardo Rodríguez finished with seven strikeouts and three hits allowed over five innings.

Maton, just called up from the minors, clubbed a homer in the seventh against reliever Ty Adcock that gave the Tigers a 5-2 lead.

Seattle scored again on Kelenic's eighth-inning double off Foley. Julio Rodríguez was initially ruled out at the plate on the play, but the call was overturned following a replay review.

ROSTER MOVES

Detroit released Jonathan Schoop after the veteran infielder cleared waivers. Maton was recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners RHP Bryce Miller is scheduled to start Sunday. He has been out since June 30 with a blister on his right middle finger.

UP NEXT

Seattle RHP George Kirby (8-7, 3.09 ERA) starts Saturday after pitching one inning Tuesday in the All-Star Game.