Buehler leads Dodgers over Rays 6-2 for 2-1 Series lead

Rays rookie Randy Arozarena hit a postseason-tying 8th HR
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles ace Walker Buehler set down the Tampa Bay Rays with dominance and ease that brought flashbacks of Orel Hershiser during the Dodgers' last title run. 

Buehler pitched three-hit ball over six innings and struck out 10 in a pulsating performance that gave Los Angeles a 6-2 victory and a 2-1 World Series lead. 

Justin Turner homered in the first inning off a surprisingly hittable Charlie Morton. Austin Barnes, the Dodgers’ No. 9 hitter, became just the second player to drive in runs with both a homer and a sacrifice bunt in the same Series game.