Kyle Busch has won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway, holding off Kyle Larson on a wild final lap.

It was Busch's fifth win of the season and No. 48 for his career, matching Herb Thomas for 14th on the Cup Series' list.

He also won at Chicagoland in 2008

Busch moved into the lead on a restart with 58 laps to go, replacing Kevin Harvick at the front of the field. A hard-charging Larson passed Harvick, but he brushed the wall with seven laps left.

Larson kept going and was neck-and-neck with Busch on the final lap. They made contact a couple times, but Busch brushed him off on his way to the victory.

Busch was booed by the crowd when he got out of the car. But Larson felt it was a fair finish.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.