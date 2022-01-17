Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San Jose and first home win since Dec. 3 against Edmonton.

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury.

It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San Jose and first home win since Dec. 3 against Edmonton. The Kraken are 1-16-1 when trailing after two periods.

With the win, Seattle avoids becoming the fourth expansion team since 1991 to suffer a 10-game losing skid.

Fleury made 35 saves and had 14 in the third period alone. Philip Grubauer earned the win in net for the Kraken by stopped 25 of 27 shots faced.