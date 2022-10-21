16-year-old trains for international figure skating competition at Kraken Community Iceplex

Lucas Broussard, 16, won gold this past week at the International Skating Union’s Junior Grand Prix in Italy and will compete in the final in December.

SEATTLE — Lucas Broussard isn’t the average 16-year-old high school student. He juggles studies at The Bush School in Seattle with a demanding training schedule that has him on the ice six days a week at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

“There’s three sheets of ice and everyone here is wonderful,” Broussard said. That’s a glowing review from the Kraken Skating Academy's most decorated skater.

Broussard won gold this past week at the International Skating Union’s Junior Grand Prix in Italy, ranking him number one in the world for the Junior Men’s Division of figure skating.

“I don’t think I’m number one in the world!” he laughed. His bashful demeanor and inclusive personality make him a popular role model at the Iceplex.

Chad Goodwin is the director of the Kraken Skating Academy and said hockey has certainly become more popular with an NHL team in Seattle, but the figure skating scene is booming, too.

“We’ve been open a year now and it’s pretty special to see the next generation on the ice,” Goodwin said.

He credits coaches Corrie Martin and Darin Hosier who travelled with Broussard overseas.

“It’s inspiring because Lucas was knocked out of competition due to injury last year, so for him to go win back-to-back gold medals at the Junior Grand Prix is remarkable,” Hosier said.

Broussard says he’s still in disbelief that he’s ranked number one, but his coaches say his modesty is a part of what makes him a champion.

“Lots of kids look up to him and he’s so kind to everyone,” Martin said.