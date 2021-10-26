Kraken rout: Seattle topples Montreal 5-1 for first home win

Brandon Tanev scores 4th, 5th goals of the season

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken got their first home win in franchise history, a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Brandon Tanev scored twice and Jordan Eberle scored his first of the season for Seattle.

Tanev has become an unlikely goal-scoring leader for the Kraken with five in seven games. Yanni Gourde scored his first goal of the season. Ryan Donato added the final goal in the third period.

RUN THAT BACK TURBO!!! pic.twitter.com/yMB0ebCaX3 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 27, 2021

Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves in his best effort of the season.

For Montreal, Mike Hoffman scored for a second straight game and Jake Allen had 21 saves, but it was an ugly start to the Canadiens' West Coast trip.